Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.84 to $89.11 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.12 to $94.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.70 a gallon. November heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.09 a gallon. November natural gas rose 30 cents to $6.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell 50 cents to $1,677 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $18.92 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.44 a pound.
The dollar rose to 147.17 Japanese yen from 146.88 yen. The euro rose to 97.85 cents from 96.96 cents.
Nation
$1B judgment against Alex Jones not the final word
The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods.
Business
Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks
JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's r ecent antisemitic comments.
World
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
Puerto Rico's Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it was launching an investigation into how a private company was handling complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island.
Nation
Mississippi judge blocks private schools' tax-funded grants
A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools.
Agriculture
Barge traffic bottlenecks and low water on Mississippi River loom during Minnesota's crop harvest
With major barge jams farther south along the Mississippi, the nation's premier inland waterway for agriculture exports has proven costlier for grain shippers and farmers farther north.