Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.78 to $89.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.90 to $94.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas rose 16 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $10.80 to $1,686 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 12 cents to $19.49 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.46 a pound.
The dollar rose to 145.85 Japanese yen from 145.73 yen. The euro fell to 97.06 cents from 97.07 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business testified at a sheriff's civil corruption trial that he and the company's CEO agreed to provide political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits.
Business
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits.
Politics
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger
President Joe Biden is reevaluating America's relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/11/2022
Stocks ended mostly lower after an afternoon hiccup on Wall Street as trading remains unsettled ahead of key reports on inflation and corporate earnings.
Business
Uber, Leggett & Platt fall; Joby Aviation, Viatris rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: