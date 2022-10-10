Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.51 to $91.13 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.73 to $96.19 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 11 cents to $2.62 a gallon. November heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.91 a gallon. November natural gas fell 31 cents to $6.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $34.10 to $1,675.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 65 cents to $19.61 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 145.73 Japanese yen from 145.36 yen. The euro fell to 97.07 cents from 97.37 cents.
Stocks edge lower on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports
Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday as investors look ahead to the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates.
Business
U.S. judge rejects last challenge to Enbridge's Line 3
Environmental groups and tribes had sued to overturn the Army Corps' permit to build the oil pipeline.
Business
Twitter, Instagram suspend Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Kanye West once suggested slavery was a choice. He called the COVID-19 vaccine "the mark of the beast." Earlier this month, he was criticized for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Business
Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America's aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.