Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.19 to $92.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.50 to $97.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.02 a gallon. November natural gas fell 22 cents to $6.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $11.50 to $1,709.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $20.26 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.39 a pound.
The dollar rose to 145.36 Japanese yen from 145.07 yen. The euro fell to 97.37 cents from 97.94 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming
Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.
Sports
NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs
The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a "broken" economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.
World
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies in liberated zones
Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.
Nation
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
An Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks' gestation to continue for now.
Nation
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
A Ukrainian official says the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since Sept. 7.