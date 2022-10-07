Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.19 to $92.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.50 to $97.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.02 a gallon. November natural gas fell 22 cents to $6.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $11.50 to $1,709.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $20.26 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.36 Japanese yen from 145.07 yen. The euro fell to 97.37 cents from 97.94 cents.