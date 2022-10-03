Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.14 to $83.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.72 to $88.86 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 14 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.37 a gallon. November natural gas fell 30 cents to $6.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $30 to $1,702 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.55 to $20.59 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.41 a pound.
The dollar fell to 144.76 Japanese yen from 144.78 yen. The euro rose to 98.18 from 98.09 cents.
