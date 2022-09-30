Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.74 to $79.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 53 cents to $87.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.47 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.37 a gallon. November natural gas fell 11 cents to $6.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3.40 to $1,672 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 33 cents to $19.04 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.78 Japanese yen from 144.43 yen. The euro rose to 98.09 from 97.90 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Politics
Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation
The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can't "get away with" seizing Ukrainian land.
Nation
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian destroys 2nd South Carolina pier
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
Nation
Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers
A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract.
Business
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
World
Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements
The online travel agency Booking.com added warnings on Friday to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following years of pressure from Palestinian officials and human rights groups.