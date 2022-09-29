Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 92 cents to $81.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 83 cents to $88.49 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 7 cents to $2.51 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.41 a gallon. November natural gas fell 9 cents to $6.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $1.40 to $1,668.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $18.71 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $3.42 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.43 Japanese yen from 143.96 yen. The euro rose to 97.90 cents from 97.43 cents.
