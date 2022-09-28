Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $3.65 to $82.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $3.05 to $89.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 9 cents to $2.58 a gallon. October heating oil rose 19 cents to $3.45 a gallon. October natural gas rose 22 cents to $6.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $33.80 to $1,670 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 54 cents to $18.88 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.36 a pound.
The dollar fell to 143.96 Japanese yen from 144.76 yen. The euro rose to 97.43 cents from 95.97 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you're sleeping — or not.
Business
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.
Business
Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage
European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe's energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation.
Business
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control.
Politics
McConnell suggests higher odds of Republicans taking Senate
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he believes his party now has a "50-50 shot" of getting the chamber back less than six weeks away from the midterm elections.