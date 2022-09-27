Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.79 to $78.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $2.21 to $86.27 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. October heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.26 a gallon. October natural gas fell 25 cents to $6.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.80 to $1,636.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 14 cents to $18.34 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.28 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.76 Japanese yen from 144.72 yen. The euro fell to 95.97 cents from 96.12 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
JetBlue CEO first witness in US lawsuit against 2 airlines
Government lawyers used airline executives' own words in trying Tuesday to persuade a federal judge to kill a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways.
Business
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street as markets continue to be unstable amid worries about a possible recession. The volatile trading came a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed other major U.S. indexes into a bear market. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, the Dow fell a bit more and the Nasdaq composite wound up with a gain of 0.2%. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could help knock the economy into a downturn.
World
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Business
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed "deliberate actions" by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
Business
Jabil, Hertz rise; Avidity, Provident Financial fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: