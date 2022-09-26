Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.03 to $76.71 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.09 to $84.06 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. October heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $6.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $22.20 to $1,633.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $18.48 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.29 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen. The euro fell to 96.12 cents from 96.75 cents.
Canadian navy vessel headed to areas hit hardest by Fiona
Canada's defense minister said Monday that 100 soldiers have been deployed to each of three Atlantic provinces hit by former Hurricane Fiona and a navy vessel will visit the most devastated area of Newfoundland, where 76 homes were destroyed or structurally damaged.
Business
Deluxe Corp. cutting jobs in Georgia, Florida
The Minneapolis-based company, which offers an array of business technology services, said there have been no significant cuts in the Twin Cities.
Nation
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors.
Business
Latin America development bank axes chief after ethics probe
Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted to fire its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone, after an ethics probe found he likely carried on an intimate relationship with a subordinate whose salary he raised, a person familiar with the vote told The Associated Press.
Business
Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden
Russia on Monday granted citizenship to former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs to capture communications and data from around the world.