Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 55 cents to $83.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 63 cents to $90.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.52 a gallon. October heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.41 a gallon. October natural gas fell 69 cents to $7.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $5.40 to $1,681.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $19.62 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.47 a pound.
The dollar fell to 142.49 Japanese yen from 143.46 yen. The euro fell to 98.31 cents from 99.09 cents.
