Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 62 cents to $85.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 65 cents to $92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.46 a gallon. October heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.31 a gallon. October natural gas fell 1 cent to $7.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $5.30 to $1,678.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $19.36 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.51 a pound.
The dollar rose to 143.29 Japanese yen from 142.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.0013 from $1.0003.
Purple Innovation, Kinross rise; AutoZone, Marathon Oil fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
World
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal
France's foreign minister on Monday urged Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers aimed at reining in its nuclear program. The window of opportunity, she said, "is about to close."
Sports
Qatari ambassador faces LGBT-rights appeal before World Cup
Qatar's ambassador to Germany was urged Monday to abolish his country's death penalty for homosexuality at a human rights congress hosted by the German soccer federation two months before the Middle East country stages the World Cup.
Business
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Treasury yields moved higher. Markets were looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on rates. It's expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point in its fight against inflation.
Business
Stolen Grand Theft Auto footage dumped online in hack
Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday that early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network.