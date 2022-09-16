Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $85.11 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 51 cents to $91.35 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.17 a gallon. October natural gas fell 56 cents to $7.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $6.20 to $1,683.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 11 cents to $19.38 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar fell to 142.98 Japanese yen from 143.49 yen. The euro rose to $1.0003 from 99.91 cents.
FedEx, General Electric fall; Bowlero, FirstEnergy rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about.
Business
Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims
Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.
Business
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.
Business
Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday. The Nasdaq lost almost 1% and the Dow lost almost half a percent. FedEx had its biggest loss on record after saying a sharp dropoff in its business had worsened in recent weeks. Markets were already on edge because of stubbornly high inflation as well as the higher interest rates being used to fight it, which will slow the economy.