Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 99 cents to $87.78 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.16 to $94 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.44 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.60 a gallon. October natural gas rose 25 cents to $8.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12 to $1,740.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.09 to $19.86 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.61 a pound.
The dollar rose to 142.73 Japanese yen from 142.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.0117 from $1.0043.
Eat & Drink Why a popular burger truck pulled out of a Minneapolis food hall the day before its grand opening
Jury selection starts in Nikola founder Milton's fraud trial
Jury selection began Monday in the fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former executive chairman of Nikola Corp accused of lying about the electric truck startup's vehicles.
Nation
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.
Nation
Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz
As Russian troops were retreating in northeastern Ukraine amid a fierce counteroffensive by Kyiv, Muscovites were celebrating the 875th anniversary of the city's founding. Fireworks boomed and President Vladimir Putin inaugurated a huge Ferris wheel, a new transportation link and sports arena.
Business
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.