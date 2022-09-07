Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $4.94 to $81.94 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $4.83 to $88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 11 cents to $2.31 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.59 a gallon. October natural gas fell 31 cents to $7.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $14.90 to $1,727.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 35 cents to $18.26 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.15 Japanese yen from 142.91 yen. The euro rose to 99.82 cents from 99.10 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses
Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street, placing the market on pace to break a 3-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose even more. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Airlines did well after United raised its revenue forecast following a busy summer travel season. Energy stocks fell along with oil prices. Investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve as it fights inflation with high interest rates. Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed the bank's resolve in tackling inflation in remarks delivered Wednesday, two weeks before the Fed's next policy meeting.
Business
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays and cancellations that continued even after electricity was restored.
Business
Coupa Software, Glaukos rise; Occidental Petroleum falls
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Business
Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over July cyberattack
Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Business
Heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.