Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $86.88 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.91 to $92.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.57 a gallon. October natural gas fell 64 cents to $8.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,712.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $17.91 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $3.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 142.91 Japanese yen from 140.55 yen. The euro fell to 99.10 cents from 99.29 cents.