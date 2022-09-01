Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.94 to $86.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $3.28 to $92.36 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.39 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.56 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents to $9.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $16.90 to $1,709.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $17.67 an ounce and December copper fell 11 cents to $3.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 140.23 Japanese yen from 138.73 yen. The euro fell to 99.45 cents from $1.0045.
