Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.09 to $89.55 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.82 to $96.49 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 9 cents to $2.61 a gallon. September heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.72 a gallon. October natural gas rose 9 cents to $9.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $10.10 to $1,726.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $17.88 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar rose to 138.73 Japanese yen from 138.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0045 from $1.0021 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
State Fair
Inside the world of competitive vegetable growing at the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair draws submissions of largest pumpkin, cabbage, potato and squash. Sure, sunshine, soil and good seeds help, but some experiment with lesser-known tricks.
Nation
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/31/2022
Wall Street closed lower in another day of choppy trading, remaining on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.
Business
Bed Bath & Beyond, Chewy fall; Snap, ChargePoint rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Business
Bird flu found again in Minnesota turkey flock after three-month reprieve
A turkey farm in Meeker County had to cull its flock on Tuesday after the virus — absent Minnesota's commercial flocks all summer — was confirmed to be present.