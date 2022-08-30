Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $5.37 to $91.64 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $5.78 to $99.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 19 cents to $2.69 a gallon. September heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.82 a gallon. October natural gas fell 30 cents to $9.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $13.40 to $1,736.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 38 cents to $18.29 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0021 from 99.92 cents.