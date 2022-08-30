Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $5.37 to $91.64 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $5.78 to $99.31 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 19 cents to $2.69 a gallon. September heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.82 a gallon. October natural gas fell 30 cents to $9.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $13.40 to $1,736.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 38 cents to $18.29 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0021 from 99.92 cents.
Stocks post another loss as markets worry about higher rates
Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.
Germany upbeat on energy security; Baltics count on wind
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted Tuesday that his country was well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage due to Russia's squeeze on European gas supplies, as fears grow about the rising prices that will hit consumers across the continent this winter.
Google becoming FIBA's 1st women's-only hoops global partner
Google is increasing its investment in basketball, becoming the first women's-only global partner with FIBA.
Clark says push to unionize minor leaguers off to good start
Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark is confident that at least 30% of minor league players will sign recently distributed union authorization cards in the coming days and weeks, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization.
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen.