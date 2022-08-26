Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.85 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $4.01 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $9.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $21.60 to $1,749.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 37 cents to $18.75 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.70 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.40 Japanese yen from 136.46 yen. The euro fell to 99.63 cents from 99.69 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel.
Business
EPA to designate 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday to designate two "forever chemicals" used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances, a step that would clear the way for quicker cleanup of the toxic compounds, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems.
Business
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Stocks are falling sharply Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy.
Business
Supreme Court to have final say on Arizona voting initiative
The Arizona Supreme Court will review a lower court's decision to keep a voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access on the ballot and could decide to block it after all.
Inspired
Toy seller says a favorite childhood toy can help adults reconnect with youthful joy
Today's busy adults can forget what it's like to have fun, says Paul Dixon.