Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.38 to $93.74 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $3.74 to $100.22 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.93 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.84 a gallon. September natural gas fell 49 cents to $9.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.80 to $1,761.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 15 cents to $19.03 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.70 a pound.
The dollar fell to 136.87 Japanese yen from 137.53 yen. The euro rose to $0.9961 from $0.9933.
