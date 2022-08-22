Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 54 cents to $90.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 24 cents to $96.48 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 13 cents to $2.89 a gallon. September heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.78 a gallon. September natural gas rose 34 cents to $9.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $14.50 to $1,748.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 19 cents to $18.88 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.65 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.53 Japanese yen from 136.91 yen. The euro fell to $0.9933 from $1.0034.
