Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 27 cents to $90.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 13 cents to $96.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 1 cent to $3.02 a gallon. September heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.70 a gallon. September natural gas rose 15 cents to $9.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.30 to $1,762.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 39 cents to $19.07 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.66 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.91 Japanese yen from 135.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.0034 from $1.0091.
