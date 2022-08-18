Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.39 to $90.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $2.94 to $96.59 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 10 cents to $3.03 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.65 a gallon. September natural gas fell 5 cents to $9.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $5.50 to $1,771.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 27 cents to $19.46 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.63 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.91 Japanese yen from 135.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.0091 from $1.0183.
