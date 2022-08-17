Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.58 to $88.11 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.31 to $93.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.93 a gallon. September heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.62 a gallon. September natural gas fell 9 cents to $9.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $13 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 36 cents to $19.73 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.58 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.05 Japanese yen from 134.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0183 from $1.0169.
