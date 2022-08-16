Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.88 to $86.53 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.76 to $92.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.90 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.48 a gallon. September natural gas rose 60 cents to $9.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.40 to $1,789.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 18 cents to $20.09 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.25 Japanese yen from 133.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0169 from $1.0155.