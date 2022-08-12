Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.25 to $92.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.45 to $98.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $3.05 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.52 a gallon. September natural gas fell 10 cents to $8.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $8.30 to $1,815.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 35 cents to $20.70 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.67 a pound.
The dollar rose to 133.49 Japanese yen from 132.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.0267 from $1.0322.
Business
Amazon's Ring, MGM to launch show from viral doorbell videos
Two Amazon-owned companies — Ring and Hollywood studio MGM — are teaming to create a TV show in the mold of "America's Funniest Home Videos" using viral footage from Ring's doorbell and smart-home cameras.
Nation
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Business
Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from federal lands
A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump.
Sports
Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener
Working against the clock, Barcelona sold off even more of its club assets on Friday so it could meet the Spanish league's financial rules and clear Robert Lewandowski and other summer signings to play in its season opener.
Inspired
How Sweden sends just 1% of its trash to landfills
High recycling rates help, and non-recycled waste is burned to generate electricity and heat.