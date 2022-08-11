Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.41 to $94.34 a barrel Thursday.
Brent crude for October delivery rose $2.20 to $99.60 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $3.07 a gallon.
September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.48 a gallon. September natural gas rose 67 cents to $8.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.50 to $1,807.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 39 cents to $20.35 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.71 a pound.
The dollar rose to 132.96 Japanese yen from 132.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.0322 from $1.0304.
Nation
Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk
Missouri's health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer.
Business
Big climate bill; Spending green bucks to boost green energy
After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it's nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push.
Business
Mexico raises key interest rate to 8.5%, highest in 16 years
Mexico's central bank has raised its interbank interest rate by 0.75% to 8.5% Thursday — the highest level in the 16 years since comparable bank policies went into effect.
Nation
Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe
Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that's investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia.
Business
Stocks closing mixed after new signs of cooling inflation
An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street mixed, erasing most of their morning gains fueled by another encouraging report about inflation. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower Thursday. The Nasdaq also fell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly. Investors weighed new data showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected in July. That bolstered hopes that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared. Stocks pared their gains after Treasury yields climbed. The Walt Disney Co. rallied after reporting stronger quarterly results than expected.