Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.75 to $90.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.73 to $96.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.89 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.18 a gallon. September natural gas fell 47 cents to $7.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $14 to $1,805.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 77 cents to $20.61 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.59 a pound.
The dollar fell to 134.88 Japanese yen from 135.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0186 from $1.0178.
