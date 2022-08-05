Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 47 cents to $89.01 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 80 cents to $94.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 7 cents to $2.86 a gallon. September heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.22 a gallon. September natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $15.70 to $1,791.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 28 cents to $19.84 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.11 Japanese yen from 132.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.0178 from $1.0249.
