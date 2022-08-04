Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.12 to $88.54 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.66 to $94.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 12 cents to $2.79 a gallon. September heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.34 a gallon. September natural gas fell 15 cents to $8.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $30.50 to $1,806.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $20.12 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.48 a pound.
The dollar fell to 132.91 Japanese yen from 134.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0249 from $1.0154.
