Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $3.76 to $90.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.76 to $96.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 15 cents to $2.91 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.41 a gallon. September natural gas rose 56 cents to $8.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $13.30 to $1,776.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 25 cents to $19.89 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.12 Japanese yen from 133 yen. The euro fell to $1.0154 from $1.0174.