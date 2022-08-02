Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 53 cents to $94.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 51 cents to $100.54 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents to $3.06 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.38 a gallon. September natural gas fell 57 cents to $7.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2 to $1,789.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 22 cents to $20.14 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar rose to 133 Japanese yen from 131.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0174 from $1.0254.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won't release $90M HBO Max film
Warner Bros. has axed the $90 million "Batgirl" film planned for HBO Max, according to a person connected with the film who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.
Business
France: Explosion at gunpowder chemical plant injures 8
An explosion Wednesday at a French plant that produces a component of gunpowder injured eight people, one of them seriously, local officials in southwest France said.
Nation
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.
Business
COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2
Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street's second-quarter forecasts.
Business
US stocks rise as more big companies report solid earnings
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed another, mostly encouraging, batch of earnings from several big companies.