Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2 to $96.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.95 to $105.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 16 cents to $3.38 a gallon. August heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.52 a gallon. August natural gas rose 43 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $8.30 to $1,719.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 29 cents to $18.33 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.35 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.72 Japanese yen from 136.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.0221 from $1.0195.
Stocks closing mixed; Investors brace for Fed meeting
Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish for stock indexes Monday, as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week as the central bank combats inflation.
Business
Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center
A crypto mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday.
Nation
Florida school shooter's AR-15 rifle shown to his jurors
Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz got their first view Monday of the AR-15-style rifle he used to murder 17 students and staff members four years ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, staring intently as it was carried to the front of the courtroom.
World
2 UK leadership contenders spar over tax in TV debate
The two candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister sparred Monday over how to help families struggling with the soaring cost of living, meeting in a testy televised debate that highlighted the contrasting economic visions of the Conservative Party rivals.
Sports
JGR accepts penalties given to Hamlin, Busch, apologizes
NASCAR warned its teams it was serious about stamping out a culture of cheating that stretched back to its roots and let illegitimate race winners often walk away unscathed with nothing worse than a fine or a few docked points for the team.