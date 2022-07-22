Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.65 to $94.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 66 cents to $103.20 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 7 cents to $3.22 a gallon. August heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.46 a gallon. August natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $14 to $1,727.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 10 cents to $18.62 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.35 a pound.
The dollar fell to 136.19 Japanese yen from 137.70 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0195.
