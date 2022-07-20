Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.96 to $102.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 43 cents to $106.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $3.28 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.60 a gallon. August natural gas rose 74 cents to $8.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $10.50 to $1,700.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 5 cents to $18.67 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.33 a pound.
The dollar rose to 138.26 Japanese yen from 138.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.0177 from $1.0229.
Xcel wants to spend $500M on a new power line in Minnesota
The roughly 140-mile line would run from Becker to the Marshall area and accommodate several new renewable energy projects
Business
Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9B
Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.
Business
Turning up heat, US targets Nicaraguan sugar imports
The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United State at low import tax rates as the U.S. intensifies economic pressure on the authoritarian government of president Daniel Ortega.
World
Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US
The top U.S. Air Force general in the Middle East warned on Thursday that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies as tensions rise — assaults that could lead to a new Mideast escalation.
Business
Report: UK clearly overwhelmed by surge in migrant crossings
Britain's response to growing numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats is poor and officials are clearly overwhelmed on some days, an independent inspection found in a report published Thursday.