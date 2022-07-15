Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.81 to $97.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.06 to $101.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $3.21 a gallon. August heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.70 a gallon. August natural gas rose 42 cents to $7.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $2.20 to $1,703.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 36 cents to $18.59 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.23 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.56 Japanese yen from 138.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.0081 from $1.0032.
