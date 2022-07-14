Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 52 cents to $95.78. a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 47 cents to $99.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $3.19 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.65 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $29.70 to $1,705.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 96 cents to $18.23 an ounce and September copper fell 11 cents to $3.21 a pound.
The dollar rose to 138.87 Japanese yen from 137.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0032 from $1.0062.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business St. Anthony: Twin Cities software firm is saved by many hands after founder's 2019 accident
More from Star Tribune
Business St. Anthony: Twin Cities software firm is saved by many hands after founder's 2019 accident
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student
A retired Indiana teacher who admitted to grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face in a school hallway was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation.
Business
Italian Premier Draghi's resignation rebuffed by president
Italian Premier Mario Draghi offered to step down Thursday after a populist coalition ally refused to support a key government bill, but the nation's president rejected the resignation, telling Draghi to see if he can still find a majority in Parliament willing to support him.
Business
Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user consent
Amazon has provided Ring doorbell footage to law enforcement 11 times this year without the user's permission, a revelation that's bound to raise more privacy and civil liberty concerns about its video-sharing agreements with police departments across the country.
Nation
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
Business
Villages battle wildfires in Portugal; Europe swelters
More than 3,000 firefighters battled Thursday alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the European country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions linked to climate change.