Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 46 cents to $96.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 8 cents to $99.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $3.23 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas rose 53 cents to $6.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $10.70 to $1,735.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $19.19 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.32 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.32 Japanese yen from 136.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.0062 from $1.0045.
More From Business
Nation
U. Mich. names successor to president fired in sex scandal
The University of Michigan on Wednesday named Santa Ono, president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia, to lead the university after its former president was fired in disgrace and it resolved a sexual assault scandal with a near half-a billion-dollar settlement.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nation
St. Jude expanding investment for research, additional jobs
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is increasing its investment by $1.4 billion for a strategic plan that includes programs advancing the study and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases, the hospital said Wednesday.
Nation
The Latest: Biden says still wants to restore Iran nuke deal
The Latest on President Joe Biden's trip to the Mideast (all times local):
World
EXPLAINER: Why Iran cracks down at home, cozies up to Moscow
Backed into a corner by the West, Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment, clamping down on dissent and deepening ties with Russia in a challenge to the U.S. and Europe.