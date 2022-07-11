Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 70 cents to $104.09 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 8 cents to $107.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 1 cent to $3.46 a gallon. August heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.77 a gallon. August natural gas rose 40 cents to $6.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $10.60 to $1,731.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 11 cents to $19.13 an ounce and September copper fell 9 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.32 Japanese yen from 136.18 yen. The euro fell to $1.0063 from $1.0173.
