Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $104.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.37 to $107.02 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $3.45 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas fell 27 cents to $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $2.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $19.24 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.18 Japanese yen from 136.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0173 from $1.0156.
