Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $4.20 to $102.73 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $3.96 to $104.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 18 cents to $3.42 a gallon. August heating oil rose 26 cents to $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas rose 79 cents to $6.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $3.20 to $1,739.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 3 cents to $19.19 an ounce and September copper rose 16 cents to $3.57 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.11 Japanese yen from 135.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.0156 from $1.0182.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Michigan panel wants details on Great Lakes oil tunnel plan
A Michigan regulatory panel said Thursday that it needs more information about safety risks before it can rule on Enbridge Energy's plan to extend an oil pipeline through a tunnel beneath a waterway linking two of the Great Lakes.
World
Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds
Mexico's anti-money laundering agency said Thursday it has accused ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds, perhaps a signal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he is getting serious about his promise to pursue corruption.
Business
GameStop, Occidental rise; USANA, Helen of Troy fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Nation
Detroit chief: Slain officer was `ambushed' by man, 19
A Detroit police officer fatally shot Wednesday as he responded to reports of a man firing a weapon was "ambushed" as he arrived at the scene by a 19-year-old man armed with a semiautomatic pistol, the city's police chief said Thursday.
Sports
WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea
Brittney Griner's guilty plea Thursday has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers.