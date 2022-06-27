Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.95 to $109.57 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.97 to $115.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 4 cents to $3.84 a gallon. July heating oil fell 13 cents to $4.23 a gallon. July natural gas rose 28 cents to $6.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $5.50 to $1,824.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $21.17 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.43 Japanese yen from 135.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0584 from $1.0549.
US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties
Senior U.S. government officials have quietly traveled to Caracas in the latest bid to bring home detained Americans and rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the war in Ukraine drags on, forcing the U.S. to recalibrate other foreign policy objectives.
Nation
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.
Business
Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills
Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.
Nation
Attorney: Man involved in train killing shot in self-defense
A man who shot and killed a passenger on a San Francisco subway commuter train will be charged with gun crimes but not homicide in what was "clearly" a case of self-defense after he was attacked with a knife, his attorney said Monday.
Business
As COVID fears ebb, Japan readies for tourists from abroad
The rickshaw men in Tokyo are adding English-speaking staff, a sure sign Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad.