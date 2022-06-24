Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $3.35 to $107.62 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $3.07 to $113.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 12 cents to $3.88 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $4.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $6.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,830.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 8 cents to $21.13 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $3.74 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.25 Japanese yen from 134.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.0549 from $1.0519.
