Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.92 to $104.27 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.69 to $110.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 6 cents to $3.73 a gallon. July heating oil fell 6 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 62 cents to $6.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $8.60 to $1,829.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 38 cents to $21.04 an ounce and July copper fell 20 cents to $3.74 a pound.
The dollar fell to 134.96 Japanese yen from 136.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0519 from $1.0566.
Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.
World
Death toll from Afghanistan's quake rises to 1,150 people
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan continued to climb days after it turned brick and stone homes into rubble, killing 1,150 people and wounding scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media on Friday.
Sports
Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have a hearing Friday to determine the three-time All-Star's salary for the 2022 season.
Business
Climate, malaria highlighted as Commonwealth leaders meet
Leaders of Commonwealth nations are meeting in Rwanda Friday in a summit that promises to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
Romanian port struggles to handle flow of Ukrainian grain
With Ukraine's seaports blockaded or captured by Russian forces, neighboring Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta has emerged as a main conduit for the war-torn country's grain exports amid a growing world food crisis.