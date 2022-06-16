Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.27 to $117.58 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.30 to $119.81 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 7 cents to $3.96 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $4.57 a gallon. July natural gas rose 4 cents to $7.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $30.30 to $1,849.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 47 cents to $21.89 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.11 a pound.
The dollar fell to 132.00 Japanese yen from 134.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0573 from $1.0422.
