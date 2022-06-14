Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2 to $118.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.10 to $121.17 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 5 cents to $3.99 a gallon. July heating oil rose 11 cents to $4.39 a gallon. July natural gas fell $1.42 to $7.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $18.30 to $1,813.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 31 cents to $20.95 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.16 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.30 Japanese yen from 134.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0411 from $1.0425.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over offensive text
A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in the latest fallout over racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images exchanged by first responders in Wichita.
Business
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.
Business
Stocks drop deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
Wall Street is falling further Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy.
World
Satellite images suggest Iran preparing for rocket launch
Iran appeared to be readying for a space launch Tuesday as satellite images showed a rocket on a rural desert launch pad, just as tensions remain high over Tehran's nuclear program.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2 to $118.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.10 to $121.17 a barrel.