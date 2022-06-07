Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.06 to $120.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $4.16 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $9.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $8.40 to $1,852.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.18 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.
The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 132.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.0708 from $1.0691.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress
Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one really touched some nerves. Novice investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. Experienced crypto supporters, including one prominent billionaire, were left feeling humbled.
Business
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
Business
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option
American adults who haven't yet gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon get another choice, as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday backed a more traditional type of shot.
Business
Stocks rise as uncertainties keep Wall Street wobbly
U.S. stocks are ticking higher Tuesday on Wall Street despite worries about the economy and rising interest rates that have kept markets wobbling.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.06 to $120.57 a barrel.