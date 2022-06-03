Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2 to $118.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.11 to $119.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents to $4.25 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $4.28 a gallon. July natural gas rose 3 cents to $8.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $21.20 to $1,850.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 37 cents to $21.91 an ounce and July copper fell 8 cents to $4.47 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.85 Japanese yen from 129.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0720 from $1.0739.
