Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.61 to $116.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.32 to $117.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 12 cents to $4.19 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $4.21 a gallon. July natural gas fell 21 cents to $8.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $22.70 to $1,871.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 36 cents to $22.28 an ounce and July copper rose 22 cents to $4.55 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.87 Japanese yen from 130.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0654.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom
As college graduates wait to see whether President Joe Biden will wipe out some of their student loan debt, his administration is taking a more limited step to address a fraud scandal at Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit chain that collapsed nearly a decade ago.
Nation
Live updates | UN pushes deal for Black Sea food exports
The U.N. humanitarian chief was to meet with Russian officials Thursday as part of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to enable Ukrainian and Russian agricultural exports through the Black Sea amid a global food crisis.
Nation
Inslee: Feds need to increase nuclear waste cleanup funds
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who has recently criticized the slow pace of cleaning up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, toured the former nuclear weapons production site on Thursday and said more federal money is needed to finish the job.
Politics
EPA moves to give states, tribes more power to protect water
The Biden administration on Thursday proposed undoing a Trump-era rule that limited the power of states and Native American tribes to block energy projects like natural gas pipelines based on their potential to pollute rivers and streams.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.61 to $116.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.32 to $117.61 a barrel.